TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Trading Uber After Stock Rallies on Prop 22 Passage

Uber and Lyft shares are surging on California's Proposition 22 vote. Here's how to trade the ride-hailing giant now.
Author:
Publish date:

Uber  (UBER) - Get Report was ripping higher on Wednesday, up 12% on the day, and Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report wasn't missing out on the party either, up 8.7%.

While the broader market enjoyed notable gains on the day, that’s not why Uber rose so much. Instead, the two stocks are soaring after succeeding on the Proposition 22 vote in California.

This was a very important vote as it pertains to driver labor laws in the state. By Prop 22 receiving enough endorsement votes, companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart and others will be able to keep their labor arrangements.

Although this is being criticized by many, it’s being cheered by Wall Street.

With the move, Uber temporarily notched new 2020 highs. Can it continue its push higher on renewed momentum? Let’s look.

Trading Uber

Daily chart of Uber stock.

Daily chart of Uber stock.

We are no stranger to Uber, having traded the stock between $38 resistance and $28 support.

That zone is evident on the weekly chart above, particularly as Uber stock break out of it this week.

Uber stock is up big on Wednesday, but the momentum began before that. Shares are up almost 20% so far this week, as shares have been gaining ground each day this week.

Now hitting its highs from February 2020, Uber stock has pulled back a bit. Let’s take a second to simply appreciate its ability to get back to this level in the first place, with all that is going on in the travel industry and economy.

If shares can push through the $42 area, it opens the door to resistance from mid-2019, up near $46. If Uber gets there, its prior all-time high up at $47.08 is on the table.

As measured from the March low to the preceding 2020 high, the first extension that comes into play is the 123.6% extension at $48.50. Above $50 and investors may turn their sights to the 161.8% extension as their longer-term price target, near $59.25.

On the downside, bulls need to see prior resistance at $38 turn to support. That would be very bullish price action and allow Uber stock to establish a new and higher trading range.

Below puts the 10-week moving average in play, currently near $36, followed by the 50-week moving average and prior channel support (blue line). 

Wall Street Covid Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Growth Stocks

Kandi America Lead
INVESTING

Kandi Technologies Climbs as Its EVs Approved for Sale in U.S.

China Would 'probably Prefer A Joe Biden Presidency' Over Donald Trump, Says Former American Ambassador To Beijing
MARKETS

Stocks Soar as Wall Street Awaits Vote Count; Biden Wins Wisconsin

China's Health Care Sector Consolidation To Produce Global Champions, Says Investor In Newest Hong Kong IPO Winner
INVESTING

Digirad Shares Up on Plan to Sell Mobile Medical-Imaging Unit

What are Capital Gains and Losses?
Sponsored Story

What are Capital Gains and Losses?

UnitedHealth Preview Was Mixed; So Where Is the Spot to Buy the Dip?
INVESTING

Biogen, UnitedHealth: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Hong Kong Stocks Boosted By US Tech Rally, Alibaba Blowout Earnings
INVESTING

How to Trade Alibaba After Its Hard Selloff and Earnings

China's Yuan Surges To 17-month High On Joe Biden US Presidential Election Hopes As Donald Trump Loses Ground
INVESTING

Patience, Election Results, Your Money: Investing Advice From Our Experts