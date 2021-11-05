Uber Stock Falls Despite Adjusted Profit on Disappointing Outlook

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares were under pressure in pre-market trading Friday after the ride-hailing giant posted its first operating profit as a public company but still posted a significant net loss due to its investment in China-based ride-sharing company Didi (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report.

Uber shares were down 1.04% at $44.80 in premarket trading after the company posted a net loss of $2.4 billion in its most recent quarter, which it largely attributed to a drop in the value of its broader investment holdings, particularly in Didi.

Didi, which went public in June, saw its market capitalization drop by billions of dollars after China’s market regulator launched an anti-trust probe.

Uber said adjusted profit for the third quarter came in at a modest $8 million, enough to put it in the black for the first time, but the net loss and a tepid fourth-quarter outlook kept shares in the red. On a per-share basis, Uber lost $1.28 a share; analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 33 cents a share.

"Our monthly active driver and courier base in the U.S. has grown by nearly 640,000 since January," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told investors on a conference call late Thursday. "Against a backdrop of historic labor shortages and an abundance of choice for workers is a strong endorsement of Uber's value and the value of independent, flexible work."

The company said it anticipates gross bookings between $25 billion and $26 billion in the fourth quarter. It also expects adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between $25 million and $75 million.

Uber’s largest U.S. competitor, Lyft, also reported financial results this week. Lyft beat Wall Street forecasts and said both passengers and drivers are coming back, though it missed active-rider estimates.

At last check, shares of Lyft were up 0.26% at $49.27.