September 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Investors Are Focused on the Debt Ceiling
Publish date:

Uber Stock Jumps on Possible First-Ever Profit in Third Quarter

Uber's CEO says the ride-hailing giant 'is reaching an important milestone.'
Author:

Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report rose Tuesday after the ride-hailing giant said it could post its first adjusted profit in the third-quarter.

Shares of the San Francisco company at last check were up 7.5% to $42.77.

Stocks Rebound, Evergrande Defiant, Universal Music Soars on Debut - 5 Things You Must Know

Uber said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it now expected third-quarter adjusted results before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to range from a loss of $25 million to a profit of $25 million. 

The company earlier had forecast a loss of $100 million.

For the fourth quarter, Uber said it expects to post adjusted Ebitda between $0 and $100 million.

The company also narrowed its forecast for third-quarter gross bookings and now expects the figure to range from $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion. An earlier forecast called for $22 billion to $24 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai said the company expected to deliver sequential adjusted Ebitda improvement in the fourth quarter "even as we continue to invest in our growth initiatives.”

“They say that crisis breeds opportunity, and that’s certainly been true of Uber during the last 18 months,” Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. 

"[We’ve] not only grown our global leadership across both mobility and delivery; we’ve done so more profitably than ever before. As a result, Uber is reaching an important milestone."

Last month, Uber topped Wall Street's second-quarter forecasts with earnings of 58 cents a share on revenue of $3.9 billion.

But adjusted Ebitda came in at negative $509 million, wider than expected.

Second-quarter gross bookings totaled $21.5 billion, with mobility accounting for $8.6 billion and food delivery accounting for $12.9 billion.

On Monday, a Dutch court ruled that the company's drivers are employees and not contractors.

The ruling means that Uber drivers are entitled to greater workers' rights under local labor laws, which could be a setback for the U.S. company's operations in Europe.

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Stock Slips On Report of $20 Billion Takeover Bid For U.K.-Based Entain

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Lennar Is a Buy
INVESTING

Lennar Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Supply Chain Impact On Homebuilders

Johnson & Johnson Lead
MARKETS

Johnson & Johnson Says Second COVID Vaccine Dose Boosts Overall Efficacy To 94%

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 9/21/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on the Markets, Evergrande, J&J, Uber, Universal Music

put-alphabet-paypal-shares-into-your-portfolio-says-recons-kelly (1)
INVESTING

PayPal to Offer Savings Account as Part of All-in-One App

U.S Bancorp, Morgan Stanley, TD Bank Could Be Turning Toxic
INVESTING

U.S. Bancorp Rises After Deal to Buy MUFG Union Bank for $8B

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rebound As Evergrande Worries Fade With Fed Meeting Now In Focus

mortgage rates home house real estate sh
MARKETS

Housing Starts Get Multi-Family Boost, But Supply Chain Issues Linger