Uber Halts Shared Rides to Protect Drivers and Passengers from Coronavirus

You can still call an Uber. But don't share a ride with anyone.

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report on Tuesday temporarily banned shared rides in the U.S. and Canada in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a media report said.

The San Francisco ride-hailing company is suspending from its platform a pooled option, which enabled users to book a ride with as many as three other passengers to cut costs, Reuters reported.

Uber is also taking other steps to prevent the virus from effectively hopping a ride on its service, with a message debuting today on the platform urging users to "travel only when necessary."

The ride-hailing giant is also asking users to sit in the back of the car and not in the front with the driver, to roll down the window, and to wash their hands before and after rides, Reuters reported.

Shares of Uber at last check fell 5.3% to $19.21. During Monday's epic market dive, the shares had given up 10%.

At a Morgan Stanley investment conference in early March, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company had seen a drop in airport trips due to the coronavirus, but also played down the impact on the company's bottom line.

Since then, concern over covid-19 has escalated significantly across the U.S.., triggering a growing array of restrictions on businesses and consumers by the federal and state governments.

Still, Uber has held out hope that its Uber Eats restaurant-delivery service might see a pickup in business.

On Monday Uber said it would waive the fee for restaurants using its service and launch targeted marketing to promote delivery service from local restaurants, "especially those that are new to the app."

