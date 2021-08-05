TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Uber Is Acquiring Transplace In a $2.25 Billion
Uber Is Acquiring Transplace In a $2.25 Billion
Publish date:

Uber Stock Rises as Analysts Cut Targets but Affirm Fundamentals

While several analysts lowered their price targets on Uber, they maintained their buy ratings, based on strong fundamentals.
Author:

Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Report shares on Thursday rose after Wednesday’s weak earnings report failed to dent analysts’ bullish long-term outlook for the ride-sharing and food-delivery company.

While several analysts lowered their price targets, they maintained their buy ratings, based on strong fundamentals for Uber.

The stock recently traded at $43.74, up 4.6%. It remains down 23% for the past six months.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth rates Uber overweight and trimmed his price target to $72 from $74. “We believe the sizable recent pullback creates a compelling long-term opportunity,” he wrote.

“Uber’s 2Q results disappointed on the surface, w/Ebitda loss far worse than the consensus. … But Uber significantly ramped driver investments in the second quarter … and the company is seeing the benefits into the third quarter, with mobility drivers in July up 50% from February.”

TheStreet Recommends

Further, “Importantly, Uber believes its peak driver investment is behind, and it will taper incentives in August and September, as the marketplace continues to rebalance,” Anmuth said.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an outperform rating and cut his price target to $51 from $66.

“We continue to view mobility as a strong play on reopening and believe investors are underappreciating the transitory nature of the driver supply challenges, which should normalize and lead to a significantly stronger marketplace by the end of the year,” he wrote.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein has an outperform rating and lowered his price target to $70 from $80. “Second-quarter results bolster our thesis that Uber is working more aggressively to alleviate the driver-supply headwinds than closest competitor Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report,” he said.

Lyft shares at last check advanced 7% to $53.

Tags
terms:
TransportationEarnings
Fiverr Shares Jump in New York Stock Exchange Debut
INVESTING

Fiverr Stock Drops as 'Post-COVID Effect' to Weigh on Outlook

Weber Lead
INVESTING

Weber Stock Debuts at $17, Higher Than Downsized IPO Price

Ping Identity Blows Past IPO Price in Cybersecurity Firm's Stock Market Debut
INVESTING

Ping Identity Stock Soars as Analysts Praise Revenue Growth

Wayfair Beats Q3 Estimates, But Lowers Guidance
INVESTING

Wayfair Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat, Rise in Users

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plummets as June Outage Leads to Revenue Miss and Reduced Forecast

Roku Drops After Holders to Sell Shares as Part of Dataxu Acquisition
INVESTING

Roku Stock Falls as Streaming Viewership Drops; Analysts Highlight Growth Worries

Etsy Opens Online Arts, Crafts Marketplace
INVESTING

Etsy Stock Plunges Post-Earnings on What Analysts Call ‘Disappointing’ Guidance

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Records; Financials, Energy Stocks Climb
INVESTING

Goldman Analyst David Kostin Sees S&P 500 At 4,700 By Year End, 4,900 By End 2022