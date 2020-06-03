Uber Says Rides Down 70%, But Eats Still Growing

Eats more than doubled year-over-year in May, according to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber's global rides business is still down 70% compared to a year ago, the company said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

Speaking with a Bank of America analyst, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that while Uber has seen incremental improvements since April, the timing of a more robust recovery in its rides business will vary by locality. Uber (UBER) - Get Report shares closed 2.62% higher on Wednesday at $36.75.

Khosrowshahi's comments echoed a filing earlier this week by rival Lyft, who said that its rides business had improved for seven consecutive weeks, but was still down 70% year over year.

In the meantime, Uber is doubling down on Eats and on possibilities in grocery delivery, with Khosrowshahi arguing that Uber can stake out good margins in both of those over time. The Uber CEO told investors on Wednesday that Eats had more than doubled year-over-year as of May.

"We don't see signs of slowing down," he said. "We're now moving into adjacent categories such as grocery as well, and we're running the same play with our Eats business as our Rides business, now driving both efficiency and scale. And it's a business that we're confident is going to be really big and a business that is going to have constructive margins as well."

For the first quarter, Uber reported an adjusted loss of $313 million in its Eats segment, and has been pulling the business from countries where it doesn't believe it can turn a profit. It's also reportedly in talks to buy food delivery rival Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report.

Uber shares are up 18% year to date.