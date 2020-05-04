Uber Will Require Drivers and Passengers to Wear Face Coverings

Uber is one of many companies to require that its staff and customers wear coverings to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Uber (UBER) - Get Report will soon require drivers and riders to wear masks or other face coverings in some countries, including the United States.

"We'll communicate updates directly to users when ready, but in the meantime we continue to urge all riders and drivers to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber," Andrew Hasbun, the company’s head of safety communications, told CNN.

"As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play," Hasbun added.

Executives for the ride-hailing titan agreed on the policy last week, and it is likely to be implemented in the weeks ahead, a knowledgeable source told CNN.

The source said Uber was working on technology to reveal whether drivers have face coverings on before they start accepting trips.

Face-covering requirements are spreading throughout the country in a range of industries. Major airlines have agreed to require both flight staff and passengers to wear them.

“A month ago, we were afraid if we saw somebody walking down the streets here in the United States with a mask on. Now we’re afraid if they’re not,” Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) - Get Report, said last week.

Uber is slated to report first-quarter earnings Thursday after the market closes.

Its stock traded at $27.68 in premarket trading, down 2.5%, and has dropped 24% in the last three months.