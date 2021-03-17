TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Uber and Lyft Seen as Well-Positioned as Demand Returns

Uber and Lyft are both in the spotlight after Uber agrees to classify its U.K. drivers as workers, and Lyft makes it to Wedbush's Best Ideas list.
Author:
Publish date:

Ride-hailing competitors Uber  (UBER) - Get Report and Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report were both in the spotlight on Wednesday after Uber agreed to classify its U.K. drivers as workers, and as Lyft made it to Wedbush Securities’ Best Ideas list with a price-target raise.

Uber on Tuesday said it will reclassify its U.K. drivers as workers, falling partly in line with a recent court ruling that will make roughly 70,000 Uber drivers entitled to an earnings guarantee, holiday pay and to automatic enrollment in a workplace pension.

The move came after Uber lost a court case last month challenging the requirements.

Lyft, meanwhile, made it onto Wedbush Securities’ Best Ideas list, with analyst Dan Ives raising his one-year price target on the ride-hailing company to $85 from $72 to reflect a stronger reopening trajectory into the second half of 2021 and 2022 as well as improved profitability, and long-term opportunities for stronger revenue per rider.

“We continue to believe the ridesharing stalwarts Uber and Lyft are well-positioned to see a springboard of consumer demand bounce back as a vaccine gets deployed to the masses by this summer and more start to return to the office and traveling rebounds significantly,” Ives wrote in a research note.

Both Uber and Lyft have been slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, though analysts have been upbeat about Uber’s food delivery business, which has grown during U.S. economic lockdowns. 

Lyft has experienced more of a struggle, though its stake in delivery service provider Essential Deliveries and other initiatives like car rentals, public transportation payments integration and preferred rides should position Lyft for success beyond simply being a reopening play, Ives said in his note.

“The profitability profile and leverage have essentially turned Lyft into a different company than it was pre-pandemic, as the company has significantly cut fixed/variable expenses across the board to shelter its business model during this Category 5 storm,” the analyst said.

Shares of Uber were down 1.17% at $58.16 in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shares of Lyft, meanwhile, were down 0.14% at $64.60. 

Elsewhere, Wall Street was looking at a moderately higher open ahead of Wednesday's decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve and news conference. 

How Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Speech Could Impact Stocks and Bonds
MARKETS

Federal Reserve, PLUG, Uber, St. Patrick's Day: 5 Things You Must Know

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Nasdaq Futures Tumble As 10-Year Yields Hit 1.65% Ahead of Fed Meeting

Fed Raises Rates Above 1% for First Time Since 2008 -- And It's Not Done
INVESTING

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields Hit 13-Month High, Pressuring Powell, Fed

What Is Coinbase and How Do You Use It?
INVESTING

Coinbase Files to Sell 114.9 Million Shares in Direct-Listing IPO

China is catching up in the semiconductor industry with massive government investment, according to the report. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Samsung Warns Of 'Serious Imbalance' Amid Global Chip Market Shortage

videoblocks-editorial-uber-logo-on-glass-building_bexq-7i-7__D
INVESTING

Uber to Treat UK Drivers as Employees After Court Loss

Wall Street Diversity Lead
JIM CRAMER

New Highs: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/16/21)

how-will-plug-power-plug-stock-react-to-q4-earnings
INVESTING

Plug Power to Restate Financials, Stock Plummets