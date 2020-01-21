Uber rises after being named Morgan Stanley’s top U.S. internet stock pick for 2020. The company also announces the sale of Uber Eats in India.

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report gained on Tuesday after the company was named Morgan Stanley’s top U.S. internet stock pick for 2020, and as it announced the sale of Uber Eats in India to rival Zomato in a $172 million deal.

Uber rose 1.57% to $35.68 in premarket trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley named it the top U.S. internet pick for the year, and predicted a 57% rally in the ride-hailing giant’s stock on improving profitability and the potential for additional growth in ride-sharing services.

The firm has a $55 price target on Uber’s stock, among the more bullish on Wall Street.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report were named Morgan Stanley’s top online advertising picks, with the broker seeing Instagram Stories as a “material” driver for Facebook in 2020, while Alphabet is expected to see a revenue boost from Google Maps, Discover Feed and other new e-commerce products.

Uber shares also got a lift after it confirmed plans to sell its Uber Eats operations in India to local rival Zomato.

As part of the deal, Uber Eats India will direct all restaurants, delivery companies and diners to Zomato. No specific financial details were provided, though sources told Bloomberg the value of the Zomato shares Uber will receive is estimated at about $172 million.

“The competition in this space is going to continue to be intense, and the food delivery category is still very small compared to the overall food service market in India,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

The Indian startup was last valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

Uber shares have gained 18% this year, though are still 22% down from their initial public offering in May.

