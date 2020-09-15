Uber: In-App Voter Registration, Discount Election Day Rides

Uber is offering users the option of in-app voter registration as well as discounted fares for rides to and from polling booths.

Uber (UBER) - Get Report will enable in-app voter registration and requests for absentee ballots and offer cheaper rides to and from polling booths, the company said on Tuesday.

The ride-hailing service partnered with an independent voter registration platform, TurboVote, to help everyone who uses Uber and Uber Eats to register to vote or request a vote-by-mail ballot.

In the April to June quarter the number of active users of Uber’s services fell by 44% to 55 million.

Uber’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said the company wants to make sure American citizens have the opportunity to vote. "We hope this will help people have a stronger voice in our democracy," he said in a company blog post.

On Election Day, Uber through its app will help people find their polling locations and also offer discounted rides to and from the polls. The company did not mention further details on the pricing of rides.

Uber is now the latest company to offer employees time off on Election Day on Nov. 3 along with Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Twitter. (TWTR) - Get Report

Yesterday Bloomberg reported that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report was considering investing as much as $3 billion into Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab.

As part of the potential deal, Alibaba would scoop up $3 billion of stock currently owned by Uber, which first invested in Grab in 2018.

Last week Uber said it planned to spend $800 million over the next five years to help its drivers switch to battery-operated electric cars as the San Francisco ride-hailing and food-delivery service aims to become carbon-free by 2040.

Shares of Uber at last check were up 0.5% to $38.14.

