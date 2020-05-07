Uber Gains on $170 Million Investment in Scooter-Company Lime

Shares of Uber gain after electric-scooter ride-provider Lime discloses a $170 million investment from the country’s biggest ride-hailing company.

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report rose Thursday after Lime announced that the country’s biggest ride-hailing company is investing $170 million in the electric-scooter ride-provider

Uber stock gained more than 7% after Lime announced the investment, which also includes Bain Capital Ventures, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Apple’s venture capital unit GV.

Under terms of the deal, Lime will receive Uber’s own electric bike and scooter division, Jump, and the companies will join their apps.

"Lime has the operational expertise and undivided focus needed to build a scaled, sustainable micro-mobility business,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

“We're glad that our customers will continue to have access to bikes and scooters in both our apps because we believe micro-mobility is a critical part of the urban landscape, now more than ever."

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but earlier reports place the total value of the investment at approximately $510 million, or 79% below Lime's last known valuation.

Lime also announced Thursday that Wayne Ting, its global head of operations and strategy, will ascend to CEO, while outgoing CEO and company co-founder Brad Bao will remain chairman.

The news comes a day after Uber announced it will lay off 14% of its workforce, and ahead of its most recent earnings results, which will be released after the market close Thursday.

In a memo to Uber employees Wednesday, Khosrowshahi stressed the need for the company to cut costs, hinting at more job reductions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Uber were up 7.37% at $29.87 in Thursday trading.