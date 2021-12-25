Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
Publish date:

U.S. Airlines Cancel Nearly 1,000 Flights Amid Omicron Variant Surge

United, Delta, and other airlines have struggled to crew their planes due to Covid infections.
Author:

U.S. Airlines canceled 925 flights on Christmas Day -- a number that's likely to climb higher by the end of the day. Globally, over 2,500 flights were canceled, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The cancellations have impacted a variety of airlines including major carriers, led by United (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report and Delta (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report. Southwest (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report, which struggled with cancellations earlier this year, did not show any cancellations on Christmas, according to FlightAware's mid-day data. United had 238 cancellations -- about 12% of its flights -- while Delta had 307 cancellations (15% of its total).

Both airlines cited crew members becoming infected with Covid as the reason for the cancellations, CNN reported.

Christmas Eve Flight Cancellations

Problems began on Christmas Eve where 690 domestic flights and 2,380 global flights were canceled. United was not able to fly 10% of its flights, 201 in total, while Delta had to keep 173 flights (8% of its total) grounded.

The cancellations won't end with the holiday as 230 U.S. flights and a total of 882 global flights have already been canceled for Sunday, December 26. Monday only shows 19 domestic cancellations so far, and 179 around the world, according to FlightAware.

U.S. Airlines Want Looser Quarantine Rules

Airlines for America, a trade association that represents Southwest (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report, American, Delta, United, and others warned the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that its Covid guidelines could lead to labor shortages in a letter sent Dec, 23. The association asked for Covifd quarantine time from 10 to 5 days for vaccinated airline employees who have asymptomatic "breakthrough Covid infections.

TheStreet Recommends

“As with healthcare, police, fire, and public transportation workforces, the Omicron surge may exacerbate personnel shortages and create significant disruptions to our workforce and operations,” Airlines for America CEO Nicholas Calio wrote in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Calio made his case that the science has changed and a revised quarantine period makes sense now.

We have all worked diligently to lean into the science. As we address the Omicron variant, it is important to reassess the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated.

As with healthcare, police, fire and public transportation workforces, the Omicron surge may
exacerbate personnel shortages and create significant disruptions to our workforce and operations. To address the potential impact of the current isolation policy effectively, we propose an isolation period of no more than 5 days from symptom onset for those who experience a breakthrough infection. In turn, those individuals would be able to end isolation with an appropriate testingp rotocol. As an industry, we stand ready to partner with the CDC to make scientifically sound policy decisions and work with you to collect empirical data necessary to appropriately monitor any guideline modifications.

The Airlines for America CEO also noted that the omicron variant "25-50% more contagious, but likely less virulent and milder symptoms particularly among individuals who are fully vaccinated."

He also noted that it has a shorter incubation period and infectious period among the fully vaccinated.

"We believe that these combined variables justify a hastened reassessment of isolation
guidelines and look forward to working with you to implement sound policies that protect the health and safety of our workforce and customers as the pandemic evolves," he wrote.

The Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte. DBK
INVESTING
MCDSBUXQSR

Which Fast Food Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day?

Streaming Services Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AMZNNFLXDIS

Streaming Wars: 5 Things to Watch in 2022

Crypto
INVESTING
SPLSINTUMSFT

L.A.'s Staples Center Becomes Crypto.com Arena

Steve Ells, Chipotle CEO
INVESTING
CMG

Action Alerts Plus Sees Potential In Chipotle

Elon Musk Dukes It Out With Richard Branson Over Space Tourism
INVESTING
ZMFBAMZN

A Look Back at 2021: 3 Surprising Business Moves

Stock Traders Lead
INVESTING

What Is Your Market Religion?

stocks markets holiday lights sh
JIM CRAMER
PFENVDATSLA

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/23: Pfizer, Nvidia, Tesla

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022