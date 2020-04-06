Tyson Implements Temperature Taking and Other Precautions, Cutting Some Output

Tyson Foods' production has been reduced as the foods producer takes precautions to protect staff against coronavirus. It's taking the temperature of workers before they enter facilities and boosting its deep-cleaning and sanitizing of its facilities.

Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report has overhauled its work environments to help workers and lessen the spread of coronavirus, leaving some meat and poultry production reduced, the company said.

Tyson now takes the temperature of workers at all locations before they enter company facilities.

The Springdale, Ark., company also said that it has stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing its facilities, especially employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas.

Sometimes the cleaning requires suspending at least one day of production.

For example, the company had to suspend operations at its Columbus Junction, Iowa, pork plant due to more than two dozen cases of coronavirus involving staff at the facility.

"We're working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country," Chief Executive Noel White said in a statement.

To minimize the impact on production, Tyson said that it was diverting the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to other pork plants in the region.

The company also said that it was coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment for its employees.

In the meantime, Tyson has implemented protocols for temporary protective coverings while also observing food-safety protocols.

The company also has set up tents to create outdoor break rooms to protect workers.

"We continue to explore and implement additional ways to promote more social distancing in our plants," White said.

"This includes erecting dividers between workstations or increasing the space between workers on the production floor, which can involve slowing production lines. We’re also creating more room in non-production areas."

At last check Tyson shares were up 4.1% at $56.01.