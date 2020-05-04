Tyson Foods is under pressure following the release of its earnings report. Here's where support must come into play for the stock.

Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report was getting smacked on Monday, down about 8% after reporting earnings.

While the coronavirus has caused a spike in consumer demand for meat products, the food supply chain is experiencing plenty of issues from coronavirus-related disruptions.

That was clear from Tyson’s quarterly results. Earnings of 77 cents a share missed estimates by 35 cents. Revenue of $10.89 billion did grow 4.3% year over year, but also came up short of expectations by $120 million.

So far it’s been a sell-the-news reaction from Wall Street. Let’s look at some key levels on the chart.

Trading Tyson Stock

Daily chart of Tyson stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Tyson stock temporarily reclaimed its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. However, the stock could not hold up over these moving averages after earnings.

Further, shares were struggling with multi-month resistance between $63 and $64. With Monday’s decline, bulls are so far seeing some support come into play near the 23.6% retracement.

However, below that mark puts an even more important support level in play. That’s around $53, near where the April low comes into play. For bulls, they’ll really want to see this area hold — roughly between $53 and the 23.6% retracement near $55.

Below puts the $47.50 to $50 zone on the table. A move below $47.50 puts a retest of the lows in play.

If support holds, it would actually be a reasonably constructive consolidation of the recent rally from the lows. It will help that earnings are already priced into the equation as well.

If we get a rally in Tyson stock, see if the stock can climb back up to the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. I would expect that area to act as resistance, but if TSN stock pushes through, the 38.2% retracement is possible.