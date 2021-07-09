TheStreet home
What Investors Should Know About Bitcoin Mining Equipment and Technology
Tyson Forced to Recall 4,500 Tons of Precooked Meat Over Listeria Concerns

Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been tainted with listeria.
Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Report, the chicken processor, recalled almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been tainted with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported becoming ill with listeriosis. 

The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the two ill people and working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners determined there was evidence linking the illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods. 

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. 

The FSIS is concerned that some of the product may already be in consumers and institutional freezes despite the recall and advised that the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. 

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. 

The disease mostly affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. 

In June, Tyson's CEO stepped down after less than a year on the job, citing personal reasons for his departure. 

Tyson shares were rising nearly 1% to $73.35 on Friday.

