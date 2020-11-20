TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tyson Foods Drops After Suspending Managers Betting on Covid

Tyson suspends managers at its plant in Iowa that were involved in a "winner-take-all betting pool on how many employees would test positive for COVID-19."
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Report dropped Friday after the meat processor suspended managers at an Iowa pork plant after allegations that they placed wagers on whether employees would contract coronavirus after being ordered back to work.

Shares of Springdale, Arkansas company were down 1.81% to $61.21 at the last check.

On Thursday, Chief Executive Dean Banks said the company was "extremely upset" about the accusations and would take appropriate action if these claims were legitimate.

"We expect every team member at Tyson Foods to operate with the utmost integrity and care in everything we do. We have suspended, without pay, the individuals allegedly involved and have retained the law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct an independent investigation led by former Attorney General Eric Holder," he said in a statement.

"If these claims are confirmed, we’ll take all measures necessary to root out and remove this disturbing behavior from our company."

In an amended complaint to a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Isidro Fernandez, a Tyson Foods employee who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this year, lawyers alleged that managers at a Waterloo, Iowa facility operated by Tyson “organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many employees would test positive for COVID-19."

Tyson Foods had overhauled its work environments to help lessen the spread of coronavirus. It stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing its facilities, especially employee break rooms in early Spring following the suspension of operations at its Columbus Junction, Iowa, pork plant due to more than two dozen cases of coronavirus involving staff at the facility.

President Trump in late April issued an order that compelled Tyson, and its rivals Smithfield Foods and Cargill, to keep their plants open in order to prevent food shortages from the coronavirus pandemic after Tyson chairman John Tyson said supply chains were 'breaking'.

Paccar Stock Falls After Goldman Sachs Downgrade
INVESTING

Paccar Drops; Double Downgrade Reflects Truck-Market Cycle

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall on Treasury's Move Allowing Emergency Fed Programs to Expire

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Considers Moving Releases to Disney+ Instead of Theaters

5. Williams Sonoma
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Higher as Profit Prompts Target-Price Rises

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Fed, Mnuchin, Politics, What It Means for Stock Market

GE Healthcare Investing over $500 Million in Software By 2018
INVESTING

General Electric Healthcare Unit Acquires Prismatic Sensors

18 vaccine sh
INVESTING

Moderna and BioNTech Looking at Imminent EU Vaccine Approval

Early Amarin Vascepa Scripts Are Small, Hard To Interpret
INVESTING

Amarin Jumps on Heart-Drug Progress in China Trial