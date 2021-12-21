Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Publish date:

Two-Thirds of Us Don't See Finances Improving in 2022, Survey Says

Inflation worries have dragged consumer confidence and are the top reason Americans don’t expect finances to improve, Bankrate says.
Author:

U.S. consumers apparently aren’t too optimistic about their finances going into the new year.

Indeed, two-thirds of them don’t see their personal finances getting better, according to a Bankrate survey. It found that slightly more than half see inflation as the principal issue.

Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest annual inflation in 39 years.

“Inflation worries have dragged consumer confidence to a decade low and are the top reason Americans don’t expect their finances to improve, and particularly to get worse,” says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst.

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, investors are seeking to hedge rising prices by piling into inflation-linked assets like certain government bonds, commodity funds and real estate investment trusts, the Financial Times reports.

Although central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve are signaling plans to tighten monetary policy more quickly than expected to help curb inflation, many investors believe interest rates hikes are still months away.

“We expect inflation to remain elevated in the next year, well above the Fed target, particularly as the supply-demand imbalance takes time to sort itself out,” Roger Aliaga-Diaz, senior economist at Vanguard, told the FT.

A record $66.8 billion has flowed into funds holding Treasury inflation-protected securities (Tips), which are U.S. government bonds that are indexed to inflation, according to the FT, citing data provider EPFR.

It also reported that BlackRock  (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report, the world’s largest asset manager, has an overweight position in Tips. 

Tags
terms:
Personal FinanceInvestingStocks
Boeing 777X Lead
INVESTING
BAUPS

We Have Takeoff: Boeing Receives 19 Jet Orders from UPS

Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Will See More Competition in Soon, Guggenheim Says

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Japan Reportedly Rationing Fries Due to Supply Chain Crunch

SpaceX Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk's SpaceX Has the Largest Covid Outbreak in L.A. County

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Knows That Wall Street Rocks
INVESTING
SNESPOTAAPL

KKR and BMG to ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Music

Starbucks Gift Card Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Gift Cards: A Christmas Present for Its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer Is Watching Walgreens and Rite Aid Earnings Next Week
INVESTING
RAD

Rite Aid Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit; 63 Stores to Close

Jack Dorsey Bitcoin Lead
BITCOIN
SQTWTR

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace the Dollar