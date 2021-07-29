Two Stocks to Survive the Pandemic With Insider Buying

Real Money contributor Bret Jensen says investors who are overweight the biotech sector should consider these stocks less likely to be affected by COVID volatility.

Greenbrier Cos (GBX) - Get Report and Ring Energy (REI) - Get Report are two companies that Jensen added to his portfolio because, he says, they are less likely to be impacted by the ongoing global pandemic and company insiders are also buying a lot of shares, which is always a good sign. The amount of shares that an insider buys or sells can be helpful for investors.

Greenbrier makes railroad freight car equipment in the U.S. and as more people get vaccinated, travel and companies also reopen their offices, the company “should benefit from the continued economic expansion as the impact of the pandemic ebbs,” Jensen says.

Greenbrier shares are up more than 18% so far this year.

Another positive note is that the CEO has been adding shares -- a total of approximately $4.3 million to his holdings last week while “new orders for rail cars have exceeded deliveries now for two straight quarters, and earnings and revenue growth should be impressive in FY2022.”

Another stock that may not be on the radar of many investors is Ring Energy, a large oil company that has 75,000 net acres in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. This company is also drawing the attention of insiders and one bought nearly $2.8 million worth of new shares last week.

Ring Energy stock is up a whopping 297% since the start of 2021.

“The rise in oil prices thus far in 2021 has helped the sector and Ring has used this improvement in prices to reduce debt and increase liquidity,” Jensen notes.