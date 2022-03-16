Crocs, Puma Just Dropped Shoes Inspired By Popular Snacks

Fashion makes for some really strange partnerships, but fans of one beloved cereal and a fast-food icon might be really happy.

Fashion and fast food have long gone hand in hand. Whether it's Supreme and Oreo or Anti Social Social Club and Panda Express, we seem to hear of a new partnership between a major fashion house and a fast food chain every week — the high-low collaborations are both figuratively and literally eaten up by generations of fans.

Now that we are decades beyond the hoodies that say Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report or McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, the latest collabs are happening in the world of footwear. In advance of St. Patrick's Day, Crocs (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. Report have partnered to release a Lucky Charms-themed clog in the cereal's signature red and yellow colors.

A Magically Delicious Clog?

The Jibbitz, or charms of different images and characters that can be used to customize the Crocs, will mimic the marshmallows that are found in the sugary cereal: a rainbow, a shooting star, a green shamrock hat, a unicorn and a "Lucky Charms" sign.

"This exclusive shoe will bring you all sorts of luck this St. Patrick's Day," reads the shoe's description in reference to the celebration of Irish culture and heritage taking place on March 17 each year. The Crocs themselves cost $59.99 while the set of 5 charms sells for an additional $19.99.

This seems to be an annual collaboration since, last year, Crocs also released a Lucky Charms-themed clog in light yellow.

Puma's New Sneaker Is Meant To Look Like A White Castle Burger

Not to be outdone, Puma (PUMA) also partnered with the White Castle burger chain to make a shoe that is meant to literally look a slider. The orange, tan and brown color palette of the PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneaker represent the colors of the chain's Cheese Sliders (there are also hints of light green seemingly for the lettuce) while the sneaker tongues have a White Castle logo and their signature “What You Crave" slogan.

A limited-edition item, these shoes are for the true fans of the burger chain that began out of Kansas 101 years ago. The inner footbed pattern has a print of grilled onions while the lace eyelet has 5¢ written on it (that was how much the slider cost when White Castle launched in 1921.)

Puma

"We made this one for the cravers," Puma said in a statement. "The all-new PUMA x WHITE CASTLE collab borrows inspiration from iconic square sliders and instantly recognizable packaging to transform classic PUMA silhouettes."

Those who like White Castle that much will be able to get them at Puma, Champs Sports and Foot Locker stores for $120.