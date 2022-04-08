Which Stocks Beat Estimates and Have Upside Potential? Goldman Has Ideas.

One list includes companies for which Goldman's 2022 earnings-per-share estimates exceed the Wall Street consensus.

Goldman Sachs put out a couple of interesting stock lists at the end of the first quarter.

· No. 1 on the list is oil giant Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report. Goldman’s EPS estimate was 83% higher than the consensus as of March 31.

· No. 2 is jet maker Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, with Goldman’s estimate 80% higher than consensus.

· No. 3 is oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get ConocoPhillips Report, with Goldman’s estimate 79% higher than consensus.

· No. 4 is oil producer Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report, with Goldman’s estimate 75% higher than consensus.

· No. 5 is oil producer Hess (HES) - Get Hess Corporation Report, with Goldman’s estimate 66% higher than consensus.

· No. 6 is oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report, with Goldman’s estimate 65% higher than consensus.

· No. 7 is oil producer APA (APA) - Get APA Corp. Report, with Goldman’s estimate 58% higher than consensus.

· No. 8 is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, with Goldman’s estimate 53% higher than consensus.

· No. 9 is oil producer Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report, with Goldman’s estimate 52% higher than consensus.

· No. 10 is oil producer Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report, with Goldman’s estimate 51% higher than consensus.

The dominance of oil companies on this roster likely stems from the sharp gains of oil prices in recent months. U.S. crude soared by one-third in the first quarter, ending March 31 at $100.28 a barrel.

The second Goldman list is made up of stocks with the greatest upside potential compared with the investment firm's target prices.

· No. 1 on this list is casino company Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Penn National Gaming, Inc. Report, with 82% upside potential compared with Goldman’s target as of March 31.

· No. 2 is personal-care-products company Bath & Body Works (BBWI) - Get Bath & Body Works, Inc. Report, with 78% upside potential compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 3 is home security products company Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) - Get Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Report, with 78% upside potential compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 4 is casino titan Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report, with potential upside of 72% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 5 is business-software giant Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, with potential upside of 70% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 6 is water-treatment company Pentair (PNR) - Get Pentair plc Report, with potential upside of 64% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 7 is home-appliance company Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Whirlpool Corporation Report, with potential upside of 62% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 8 is homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get D.R. Horton, Inc. Report, with potential upside of 61% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 9 is jet maker Boeing, with upside potential of 60% compared with Goldman’s target.

· No. 10 is social media stalwart Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, with upside potential of 60% compared with Goldman’s target.