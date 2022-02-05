Two-Alarm Fire at Tesla California Plant

Fire crews control blaze at site where Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles are assembled.

A two-alarm fire was reported at the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report plant in Fremont, Calif. on Friday.

The fire has been "knocked down" according to tweets from the Fremont Fire Department.

It broke out in a pile of packing materials (cardboard pallets) outside the plan buildings according the the tweets.

Fremont fire authorities sought mutual aid from neighboring Milpitas to help control the fire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had yet to tweet anything about the fire as of late Friday.

Musk tangled with local health authorities in Alameda County, where the plant is located, during the early stages of the pandemic, when the plant was ordered closed by local health authorities.

The company eventually sued to re-open and Musk tweeted that Tesla would move its headquarters out of California to Texas thanks to "the last straw."



Tesla has since built a gigafactory near Austin. But for now its headquarters remain in Palo Alto, Calif., according to the company's web site.

Shares of Tesla rose $32.18, or 3.6% Friday to end at $923.32.

On its latest earnings call, Musk said the company is focusing on ramping up production of its vehicles which continue to dominate the EV market. That could be bad news for smaller rival startups such as Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report, Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report and even Amazon-backed Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.

A fire in December at the plant injured two workers, local TV reported.

The Fremont facility was the first of Tesla's plants, it was perviously used by General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Toyota (TOYOF) as part of joint manufacturing project called Nummi. The plant operated under their control from 1984 to 2010.