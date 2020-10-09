Twitter to Turn Off Some Retweets of Misleading Posts

Twitter will turn off retweets on posts with misleading claims made by U.S. politicians and remove tweets related to election interference.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report said it would turn off retweets on misleading posts shared by U.S. politicians and other popular accounts, as the microblogging platform gears up to curb misinformation before a hotly contested presidential election next month.

"People must tap through a warning to see these tweets, and then will only be able to quote tweet; likes, retweets and replies will be turned off, and these tweets won’t be algorithmically recommended by Twitter," Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour shared in a company blog post on Friday.

These changes will start to reflect from Oct. 20 through to at least Nov. 8, the end of election week in the U.S. The company said it would then assess the continued necessity of these additional warnings.

The company is specifically referring to tweets with a misleading-information label from U.S. political figures (including candidates and campaign accounts), U.S.-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers or that obtain significant engagement.

In May this year Twitter for the first time placed a fact-check label on President Donald Trump's tweet.

"We expect this will further reduce the visibility of misleading information and will encourage people to reconsider if they want to amplify these tweets," Gadde and Beykpour said.

In addition, the San Francisco company will remove tweets related to election interference.

"Tweets meant to incite interference with the election process or with the implementation of election results, such as through violent action, will be subject to removal. This covers all congressional races and the presidential election," Twitter said.

Tweets that include premature claims of victory will be labeled and users will be directed to Twitter's official U.S. election page, the tech company said.

Starting next week, when people attempt to retweet tweets that violate Twitter's policies and have been labeled as misleading, a prompt will point them to credible information about the topic before they share it.

In May Twitter introduced new labels and warning messages to help users find credible information on Twitter.

Reuters reported this week that Twitter was assessing how to make these signals more "overt" and "direct."

Shares of Twitter were down 0.3% to $45.90 at last check.