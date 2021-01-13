TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Twitter Upgraded to Buy, Price Target Hiked by MKM Partners

Twitter is expected to reverse headwinds it faced last year in 2021, an MKM Partners analyst says.
Author:
Publish date:

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report faced several headwinds during 2020, but they will likely reverse this year, according to an MKM Partners analyst, who upgraded the micro-blogging website to buy from neutral and raised his price target to $60 per share from $47.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company were up 1.13% to $47.58 Wednesday in pre-market trading.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni said in a note to investors that he believes sentiment toward Twitter shares has been quite negative as the company’s execution "has been somewhat spotty." 

In addition, the analyst said, recent news and corporate actions around President Donald Trump have likely soured investor sentiment a bit further.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's personal and political accounts on Friday, citing concerns that Trump's accounts could be used to incite more violence following last week's attack on the Capitol by the president's supporters.

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeaching the president in response to the attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"During 2020, Twitter experienced several headwinds due to the pandemic, social unrests (BLM protests), voluntary rejection of political ad spend, and internal/execution issues (delayed product launch)," Kulkarni wrote. "During 2021, we expect these headwinds to reverse."

As 2021 progresses, the analyst continued, "we believe Twitter will have the greatest incremental benefit (vs. its social media peers) as brand advertisers accelerate ad spend and live events and product launches resume their normal cadence."

Kulkarni added that "aided by easier comps and growing focus on monetization, we believe Twitter would have improving fundamentals as the year progresses i.e. revenue growth acceleration and possibly, improving margins,

Separately on Wednesday, Oppenheimer analysts raised their price target on Twitter to $58 from $55 per share.

And on Tuesday, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald lowered his price target on Twitter to $43 from $47, while keeping an Equal Weight rating on the shares, saying that Trump was a "unique animating force for activity and engagement on the platform that will not be easily replaced." 

New Intel CEO Robert Swan
INVESTING

Intel CEO Bob Swan Will Step Down in February

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Up as Wall Street Eyes Trump Impeachment, Stimulus Plans

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Posts Solid 17% Gain in November/December Sales

Dropbox
INVESTING

Dropbox Slashes Jobs As Work From Home Policy Reduces Office Needs; Shares Slide

Sozzi: Why Urban Outfitters Isn't Dressed for Success
INVESTING

Urban Outfitters Drops: What Wall Street Is Saying

These Two Stocks Could Be the Next to Sign a Deal Like Plug Power's With Amazon
INVESTING

Plug Power, Ballard Power Extend Gains as Fuel-Cell Stocks Rocket

30 zoom ymphotos : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Zoom Video

General Motors Crushes Earnings Estimates; CEO Is Advising Donald Trump
INVESTING

Urban Outfitters, General Motors, Twitter - Wednesday's Premarket Movers