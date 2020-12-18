Twitter, United Airlines: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Twitter, United Airlines and General Motors.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral by analysts at Citi, based on a combination of an estimate revision to the upside and improved free cash flow.

Macy's (M) - Get Report and Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report were both upgraded by Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink to buy. The analyst, who said Covid-19 "is not the death knell," also raised her price targets on Macy's to $14 from $9 and Kohl's to $47 from $23.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth, based on strength in the digital ad market. The analyst raised his price target to $65, a Wall Street high, from $52.

Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Report was upgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas to overweight from neutral. The domestic polyethylene market is tight, and there is "little chance" that prices will be lower despite market expectations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull, who also raised his stock price target to $1,500 from $1,400, saying the company "has demonstrated impressive resilience during the pandemic."

Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) - Get Report was downgraded to equalweight from overweight by Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy who also raised his price target on shares of the financial services company to $14 from $12.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report was downgraded by Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick to underperform from neutral. The analyst also raised his price target to $17 from $13.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report was downgraded to underperform from market perform by BMO Capital analyst Tamy Chen, who raised her share price target to $9 a Canadian share from $7.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report was downgraded to underperform from buy with a $103 price target by Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins just days after the firm initiated the stock with a buy rating.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report, and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report were double-downgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker to underweight from overweight. Baker attributed the move to inflated valuations for the stocks after their recent run-up.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report was downgraded to sell from neutral by Redburn analyst Jeremy Bragg with a price target of $180 a share. Bragg said Boeing enthusiasts should “curb their enthusiasm.”

DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report was downgraded by D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White to neutral from buy on valuation concerns amid a runup in the company's stock. White also raised his price target to $150 from $93 a share.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report was downgraded to market perform from outperform by BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon, who raised his price target from $165 to $185.

Price Target Change

Two analysts raised their price targets for the online pet supplies retailer Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report. RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney lifted his target to $113 from $85, keeping his outperform rating, while Needham analyst Rick Patel boosted his price target to $110 from $90, keeping his buy rating.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report received a price target bump to $57 from $53 a share by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who maintained his overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos lifted his one-year price target on Roku (ROKU) - Get Report to a street high $410 from $300 on what he expects to be “significant upside surprise in 4Q.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss named software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report a top pick for next year and increased his price target on the stock to $260 from $249.

Initiate Coverage

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil initiated coverage of Airbnb and DoorDash with positive ratings. Airbnb was initiated a $180 price target. DoorDash was initiated with a $185 price target. Both price targets are Wall Street highs for the stocks.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy initiated coverage of online fashion retailer RealReal (REAL) - Get Report with an overweight rating and a $19 price target.