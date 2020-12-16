TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

As Twitter Hits New Highs, Bulls Are Looking for More Upside

Twitter is hitting new 2020 highs as J.P. Morgan analysts name it a top pick. Let's look at where the stock can go from here.
Author:
Publish date:

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report shares were running higher on Wednesday, up 3% and hitting new 2020 highs.

Not only were shares making fresh year-to-date highs, the stock is now climbing to its highest level since October 2014. However, perhaps there will be more gains to come. 

J.P. Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight and assigned a $65 price target. From Tuesday’s close, that implies roughly 23% upside.

However, the analysts went further, naming Twitter a top pick for 2021. One reason? Because the stock trades at a discount to its peers like Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Report and Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report, although they were bullish on online advertising overall for next year.

At new highs now, bulls are wondering just how possible J.P. Morgan’s new target may be.

Trading Twitter

Daily chart of Twitter stock.

Daily chart of Twitter stock.

On Oct. 16, I outlined how Twitter stock could rally up to $50 ahead of the election and its earnings report on Oct. 29 after the close.

Shares promptly rallied about 15% leading up to earnings, closing near $52.50 ahead of earnings. Those that punched out at the $50 target were glad they did, as shares dropped 21% after reporting the quarter.

Shares bottomed the next day after tagging the 100-day moving average and have been chugging higher ever since.

Twitter stock climbed in 23 of the next 31 trading sessions, with two of those losing sessions clocking losses of less than 0.2%. Not that that is overwhelmingly relevant, but it highlights that the buyers have been strong and steady over the past six weeks.

Last week, Twitter shares struggled with the 161.8% extension, which is near where it previously topped out. This week though, the stock pushed through this mark and used it as support on Monday and Tuesday.

Now clearing this area again, look for the 161.8% extension near $51.75 to act as support. Further, bulls want to see the 10-day moving average act as support when it is eventually tested.

If Twitter can clear Wednesday’s high at $56.11, look for a possible run to the two-times range extension up at $59.28. Above puts $60-plus in play, as well as J.P. Morgan’s $65 price target.

Below the 161.8% extension and 10-day moving average will put the 21-day moving average in play, and/or the $48 to $48.50 area, whichever comes first. 

Tilray CEO: Surging Cannabis Industry Is a Threat to Food and Drug Players
INVESTING

Tilray, FuboTV, American Outdoor: 5 Top Stock Gainers Wednesday

FireEye Uncovers Phishing Campaign Targeted at SEC
INVESTING

Cybersecurity Stocks Rally as Market Mulls SolarWinds Hack's Fallout

Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Southwest Airlines, Dow Chemical and Starbucks Earnings
INVESTING

Southwest Cuts 737 MAX Purchases Through Next Year

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed as Lawmakers Close In on Stimulus Package

American Outdoor Brands Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
INVESTING

American Outdoor Brands Rises on Strong Earnings, Outlook

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Believes in Santa Rally, But 'Don't Be Pigs'

Teladoc Has a Healthy Looking Chart -- Prognosis is for Profits
INVESTING

Teledoc, American Well Drop on Report of Amazon Health Expansion

Wish E-commerce company Lead
INVESTING

Wish Parent ContextLogic Opens Below IPO Price