Twitter Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Misses on User Growth; Shares Plunge

Twitter shares fell sharply in after-hours trading Thursday after the micro-blogging website posted weaker-than-expected growth figures for its daily active users.
Twitter Inc.  (TWTR) - Get Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday as advertising revenues jumped thanks in part to the partial summer boycott of Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, but user growth missed forecasts, sending shares down sharply in post-market trading.

Twitter said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September came in at 19 cents per share, up 2 cents from the same period last year and 13 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group advertising revenues, Twitter said, rose 15% to $808 million, while total revenues were up 14% at $936.2 million, with both figures topping analysts' estimates.

Twitter said that its metric of 'monetizable daily active users' (mDAU) rose 29% from last year to 187 million, with U.S. figures rising 20% to 36 million and international totals rising 32%  to 152 million. The overall Refinitiv forecast for mDAU was 195.2 million.

"We have grown our daily audience by 42 million in the last year as people all around the world come to Twitter to find out about the topics and events they care about most. I'm pleased mDAU grew 29% year over year to 187 million, driven by global conversation around current events and product improvements," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "We're helping people find trusted sources of information by better organizing and surfacing the topics and interests that bring people to Twitter."  

Twitter shares were marked 9.9% lower in post-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $47.26 each, a move that still leaves the stock up more than 64% over the past six months.

