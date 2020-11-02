Twitter to Label Tweets That Claim Early Election Victory

Beginning tomorrow night until the inauguration, Twitter will add labels to tweets that claim early election victory.

Beginning on election night tomorrow till the inauguration, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report will label tweets that claim an early election victory, to avoid misleading claims on the vote results, the microblogging site said.

Tweets with labels like "Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted" and "Officials called this election differently" will be placed.

"Because this is an unusual election — restrictions in response to covid-19 have led to historically high numbers of mail-in ballots, which may result in some state results not being resolved on election night — we are taking additional steps to provide context when results have not been officially called," Twitter updated in its blog on the U.S. elections first published on Oct. 9.

The Twitter accounts of both the presidential candidates as well as campaign accounts will be monitored and labeled if needed.

To determine the results of an election in the U.S., Twitter requires either an announcement from state election officials or a public projection from at least two authoritative national news outlets that make independent election calls.

Any U.S. account with high engagement or more than 100,000 followers that makes claims about election results will also get labeled.

Only state election officials and national news outlets such as ABC News and CNN among others will be exempt from these labels.

Last month Twitter had said that tweets that included premature claims of victory would be labeled and users would be directed to Twitter's official U.S. election page, the tech company said.

Twitter had also said it would turn off retweets on misleading posts shared by U.S. politicians and other popular accounts, as the microblogging platform geared up to curb misinformation before a hotly contested presidential election next month.

Shares of Twitter at last check were down 4.9% to $39.32.