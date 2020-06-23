Twitter to Give Employees Paid Day Off on Election Day

Twitter gives employees a paid day off for national election days, a media report says.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report will reportedly give its employees a paid day off for national election days, a media report said.

Shares of the San Francisco messaging company were at last check down 1.8% to $32.87.

“Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off. Since the U.S. presidential election falls on a work day (November 3), we will plan to close all U.S. offices on that day," CNBC said, citing an internal email.

“For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn’t already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off,” the memo said

Employees that are responsible for election-related functions, such as the security of its service, will still have to report to work those days, Twitter told employees.

Twitter previously permitted employees up to two hours of paid time off to vote. Ride-share giant Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report said last week it would make election days around the world company holidays.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Twitter said it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior, Reuters reported.

"There will never be an "Autonomous Zone" in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" the president's tweet read.

Twitter said it had hidden the president's tweet behind its "public interest" notice because there was a threat of harm against an identifiable group.

The company had previously incurred Trump's wrath by appending his tweets about mail-in voting with fact checks.

Meanwhile, a security breach at Twitter may have compromised private financial information of the social media company’s business customers, according to BBC News.