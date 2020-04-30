Twitter Shares Surge After Q1 Revenue Beat As COVID-19 Lockdowns Boost Monthly Users

Twitter echoed comments from Facebook in suggesting that ad sales declines in April are starting to "subside as work and travel restrictions were gradually lifted."

Twitter Inc. TWTR posted stronger-than-expected first quarter revenues Thursday, offsetting a surprise loss and sending its shares sharply higher in pre-market trading.

Twitter said said it posted a 1 penny per share loss for the first three months of the year, compared to a 10 cent per share profit in the first quarter of 2019. Daily active users, however, rose 24% to 166 million, helping revenues rise 2.7% to a forecast-beating $808 million.

In a separate letter to shareholders, Twitter also echoed comments from Facebook Inc. FB in that ad sales declines in April are starting to "subside as work and travel restrictions were gradually lifted."

"During the first quarter, we made progress on our two most significant revenue product priorities. Our first priority is our ad server rebuild, which we are focused on completing by the end of Q2," said CEO Jack Dorsey. "This rebuild will transition our platform to microservice architecture and we expect it will result in more efficient operation, faster innovation, and better ability to experiment. We were pleased that some of our new services on the ad server successfully handled record Super Bowl ad traffic in February."

"In light of the current operating and economic environment, we have shifted resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products, particularly performance ads beginning with MAP, with the goal of accelerating our long-term roadmap," he added. "We have also reduced our company hiring and non-labor expense plans to lower our expense growth while continuing to focus our investments on Engineering, Product, and Trust & Safety, ensuring our resources are allocated against our most important work."

Twitter shares were marked 7.3% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $33.40 each.