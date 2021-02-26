Twitter, Starbucks, Carvana: Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Carvana, Starbucks, Twitter and Salesforce.

Analysts this week were busy upgrading, downgrading and changing price targets on a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from equal weight by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who also nearly doubled his price target on the stock, to a Wall Street high of $420 from $225.

McAfee (MCFE) - Get Report was upgraded by Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville. He raised his share-price target to $23.50 from $20.50.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and several other carriers were upgraded by Deutsche analyst Michael Linenberg, who said the sector was "back on track."

Mattel (MAT) - Get Report offered a strong earnings outlook for this year and beyond, prompting Citi analyst Shawn to upgrade the toymaker to buy from neutral and lift his price target to $22.50 from $20.

Snapchap parent Snap (SNAP) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight by Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform by BMO Capital Andrew Strelzik, who raised his price target on the Seattle coffee-bar chain's stock to $120 from $102.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report was upgraded by Argus analyst John Staszak to buy from hold. The analyst has a price target of $42 on Las Vegas’s biggest casino operator.

Downgrade

Cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report was downgraded to underperform from hold by Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett, who has a target price of $23.03.

Price Target Change

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry lifted his share-price target for Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report to $112 from $78, while continuing his buy rating for the social media platform.

A number of analysts who follow Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report raised their share-price targets after the semiconductor titan reported stronger-than-expected earnings.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report sparked several analyst upgrades after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Truist Securities and Mizuho raised their price targets on the stock

Several analysts lowered their one-year price targets for Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report after the sales-tracking software giant reported solid fourth-quarter earnings but cautioned on future growth due to its integration of Slack (WORK) - Get Report.

Analysts raised their price targets for Upwork (UPWK) - Get Report after the online staffing platform reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly raised his price target for the financial services company Square (SQ) - Get Report by a third, to $280 from $210, and affirmed an outperform rating.

Analysts raised price targets for Tripadvisor (TRIP) - Get Report, touting the travel-guidance platform's new direct-to-consumer subscription offering, Tripadvisor Plus.