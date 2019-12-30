Twitter Shares Slide After Weekend Outage Affects Trump's Personal Account After 'Whistleblower' Tweet

Twitter says system outage affected President Trump's personal account over the weekend, just hours after he shared a second article allegedly revealing the name of an intelligence community member who alerted officials to his July phone call with Ukraine.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) - Get Report shares drifted lower Monday following a weekend outage that affected the personal account of President Donald Trump.

Last week, the President re-Tweeted a link to a Washington Examiner article that claimed to reveal the identity of a U.S. intelligence official who first alerted authorities to the July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that sparked a Democratic-lead impeachment inquiry.

Trump shared a second report from his personal account that appeared to name the official late Friday, but it was not seen for most of Saturday by the 68 million people that follow it. When it was finally visible Sunday, the original account that posted the link had been disabled.

"Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others," Twitter Support said in a statement posted on its website. "We're still working on fixing this and apologize for any confusion."

Twitter shares were indicated 1.04% lower in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $32.21 each, a move that would trim its year-to-date gain to around 12%.

Earlier this year, Trump accused Twitter using “discriminatory and illegal practices” to muzzle conservative voices and personalities on its mico-blogging website following media reports of "shadow banning" Republican-branded Tweets that limit their potential viewers.

“Twitter ‘SHADOW BANNING’ prominent Republicans. Not good,” Trump Tweeted on July 26. “We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.”