Twitter Shares Gain Following Price Target Boost To $80 From Citigroup

Citigroup analysts Jason Bazinet said his 2023 topline forecast "approaches management's $7.5 billion goal" as he lifted his price target to $80 a share.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) - Get Report shares bumped higher Tuesday after analysts at Citigroup boosted their price target on the micro-blogging website as it plots a course to double its revenues over the next two years.

Citigroup analysts Jason Bazinet lifted his price target by $25, to $80 a share, while maintaining his 'neutral' rating on the stock, citing the group's recent investment plans that it hopes will boost revenue growth.

"We are raising our 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates and introducing 2023 forecasts," he said. "Our 2023 topline forecast approaches management's $7.5 billion goal. But, if we continue to value the firm at 23x EV-EBITDA using 2023 estimates, we arrive at a target price of $80 per share."

Twitter shares were marked 1.44% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $71.29 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 80%.

Last month, Twitter told investors at annual conference that it plans to double its annual revenues by 2023 -- from the $3.7 billion baseline in 2020 -- as as daily active users rise to 315 million. The group also repeated its aim of targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 40% and 50%.

"2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter. We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times," CEO Jack Dorsey said after the Q4 earnings release. "Our product changes to date are promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service, including advertisers and partners, and we are excited about our plans to continue innovating in 2021."