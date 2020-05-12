Twitter Says Employees Can Work Remote Forever

Twitter announced that its employees can work from home and/or remote for as long as they want in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Christie, Vice President, People at Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report announced in a blog post that Twitter employees will be able to work from home and/or remotely for as long as an employee wants. When Twitter offices decide to open, it will be up to the employee if they want to come into the office for work.

"Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," said Christie in the blog post.

Twitter also announced that the company will not open any offices before September of 2020, with a few exceptions, and when they do open their offices, it will be done with "careful and intentional..." care to protect their employees. Twitter is also preventing employees from any business travel but said there may be a few exceptions to that rule as well.

Yesterday, Twitter announced in a separate blog post that they would create new labels to identify misinformation about COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic. Jim Cramer spoke about the misleading labels on StreetLightning and why he believes Twitter is trying to do the 'right thing' by notifying its users when someone is spreading misleading news or information about COVID-19.

TheStreet analyzed the daily user growth yesterday that Twitter announced in April and shared why we believe that Twitter stock is a promising opportunity for investors that are looking for a bargain stock.

Twitter also created a site to address their response to the coronavirus pandemic and all their efforts to combat it.