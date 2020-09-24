Twitter Reportedly Will Start Testing Voice Direct Messages

Microblogging site Twitter is planning to enable users to send voice messages privately, according to a media report.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report plans to start testing audio tweets for its direct-messages feature, enabling users to send voice messages privately, according to a top executive.

"We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately,” Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter, told The Verge.

On Wednesday, The Verge reported that Twitter will start testing the private-voice-messaging feature with users in Brazil.

In June the San Francisco company launched audio tweets. Users can record 140 seconds of audio and send it as a tweet.

On Wednesday, Pivotal Research Group analyst Michael Levine raised his rating on the social-media-messaging platform to buy from hold and his share-price target to $59.75 from $36. He seemed optimistic about Twitter’s direct-response-ad business.

Twitter reported strong user growth but saw lingering impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in the April-June quarter.

Its daily user base rose 12% to 186 million in the three months ended June 30. Twitter’s revenue fell 19% in the second quarter to $683 million, lower than analyst expectations of $702 million, according to FactSet.

Twitter had said that it saw signs of recovery in the ad market. In the last three weeks of June, “advertisers began to adapt and we saw things open up a little bit,” said Twitter’s finance chief, Ned Segal.

Shares of Twitter at last check were down 3.3% to $43.83.