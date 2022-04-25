Twitter Users React to Elon Musk's Takeover

Skip to main content
What’s Next for Cryptocurrency in the Middle East?
Twitter agreed to Musk's offer of $44 billion for the social media platform on April 25.
The richest person in the world just got a little more powerful after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly purchased social media platform Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report

The deal, valued at about $44 billion will make a significant dent in Musk's estimated $260 billion net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, but it also allows Musk to take control of a platform that is near and dear to his heart. 

Musk is most active on social media on Twitter, where he has around 83 million followers and often tweets memes and non sequiturs.

Musk also takes shots at his critics on the app, where last week he bullied fellow billionaire Bill Gates.

But on Monday, Musk was offering an olive branch to his adversaries. 

At one point Monday the term "leaving twitter" was trending with numerous accounts expressing their dismay over the pending sale. 

Many of those threatening to leave were left leaning and some gave advice on their way out. 

But the hashtag was soon taken over by trolls who basically told those threatening to leave not to let the door hit them on the way out. 

Other people were worried about the employees at Twitter who will now have to answer to Musk. 

They may have reason to be worried: the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk is considering closing Twitter's HQ building and cutting staff. 

Twitter shares closed the day up more than 5% to $51.70 per share Monday.  

