Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk's New Verification Scheme

One of Musk's first major moves is to revamp Twitter Blue to charge more per month and require users with verification to join.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is making a change and giving some employees until November 7 to implement it or lose their jobs.

The plan is to change Twitter Blue--a service that currently costs $4.99 per month and allows users access to otherwise restricted features--to include verification and also to require current verified users to join. There are reports the cost is expected to increase as well.

During negotiations as Musk was in the process of buying Twitter, a main reason he cited when he tried to back out of the deal was that he was convinced the presence of fake accounts and bots were higher in number than the company was saying publicly. This appears to be an attempt to address the issue.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted Oct. 30.

The cost for Twitter Blue will increase to $19.99 per month, according to The Verge.

Twitter Has Opinions

This is big news for current users of Twitter and seems to be adding to the turmoil and uncertainty about the microblogging site's direction going forward now that new leadership is in place.

"Twitter with verification vs. Twitter when I refuse to pay $20 a month for it," writes @RealLyndaCarter in a clever post.

"I already dropped my 'Twitter Blue' this morning. Despite the fact I use this platform to keep up with my many (50+) paid subscriptions, I cannot countenance YOU making a mockery of the so-called public square. I suspect by next week I’ll be 'seeking other arrangement,'" writes user @VoiceofVerite.

"You need to open up payment to other forms like mobile money. And make it affordable enough that non USD payers can still benefit. I subscribe to Twitter Blue and to be honest, it's not worth it. I definitely would not pay more just to keep verification," says @africatechie.

"If only @elonmusk were American. Or if the rules would change. Elon would be the best president we’ve ever had. First day at Twitter and already making changes. And he doesn’t stop there. This guy works hard and moves fast," notes believer @ThankUTesla.