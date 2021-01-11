Eli Lilly, Boeing, Twitter, NIO - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures declined on Monday as Wall Street looked set to come off Friday's record highs ahead of a potential second impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 14.27%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report surged the most in six months Monday after the drugmaker said its developing Alzheimer's treatment showed promising results.

Eli Lilly said its treatment slowed the impact of the degenerative brain disorder in mid-stage clinical trials.

Eli Lilly said that donanemab, an investigational antibody, showed a "significant slowing of decline" in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in trial patients suffering early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

2. Twitter TWTR | Down 7.19%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report dropped sharply Monday after the microblogging site permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter announced its decision late Friday, citing concerns the president's accounts could be used to incite more violence following his alleged rousing of a mob that stormed the Capitol last week and led to the deaths of at least five people, including a police officer.

3. Nio NIO | Up 10.74%

U.S.-listed shares of (NIO) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the Chinese electric vehicle maker unveiled its first sedan, the all-electric ET7, which will go up against Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report best-selling Model 3.

NIO's ET7 will start at 448,000 yuan ($69,100), compared with 265,740 yuan for the entry-level, China-built Tesla Model 3. Tesla sold 120,000 Model 3 cars in China last year.

4. Boeing BA | Down 3.82%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Report fell Monday after a Boeing 737-500 passenger plane operated by Sriwijaya Air crashed Saturday into the sea off the coast of Indonesia after taking off from Jakarta.

Black boxes of the plane have been located and communications data has been obtained, CNN reported.

The plane, a 737-500 aircraft, was 26 years old, much older than the Boeing 737 MAX that was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes, including a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people in 2018.

5. Lululemon LULU | Down 2.45%

Shares of Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report dropped after the retailer updated its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue guidance ahead of a key investor conference.

Lululemon said it expects earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in January, to grow at "the high end of its mid-single digits expectation" laid out in early December. Revenue likely will grow "at the high end of its mid-to-high teens expectation," the company said.