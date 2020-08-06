Twitter, Facebook rap Trump campaign for COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report have removed a video posted by President Donald Trump’s campaign because it violated the social media companies’ policies against coronavirus misinformation.

The video clip was from a Fox News interview in which Trump claimed children were almost immune to COVID-19.

The Washington Post reported Twitter hid the post and said the account will not be able to tweet again until he deletes it, although it can appeal the decision. The Post reported Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said the tweet "is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

It was the first time Facebook has removed a post from Trump for violating its policies on COVID-19 misinformation. Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone was quoted as saying, “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

