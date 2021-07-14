TheStreet home
What Is Twitter Blue?
Publish date:

Twitter Dumps Fleets, Its Disappearing Tweets Service

'Since we introduced Fleets, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation like we hoped,' Twitter said.
Author:

Social media titan Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report announced Wednesday that it’s shutting down its seven-month-old Fleets service, which lets users post tweets that disappear after 24 hours.

Fleets disappears Aug. 3.

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s head of product, brand and video ads, wrote on the company’s blog.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation like we hoped,” Brown said.

It’s unclear whether the news affected Twitter’s stock. It traded at $70.58, up 1.4% at last check, compared to a 0.2% gain for the S&P 500.

Twitter has soared 49% in the past six months amid strong financial performance.

Brown said the company gleaned some important information from the Fleets project.

“Although we built Fleets to address some of the anxieties that hold people back from tweeting, Fleets are mostly used by people who are already tweeting to amplify their own tweets and talk directly with others,” he said

“We’ll explore more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter,” Brown said.

In other Twitter news, Vertical Group upgraded the company last month to very positive from mixed/positive amid optimism about the company’s growth.

“The flow of new brand campaign promotions and product releases, which picked up in the late first quarter, has accelerated further in April and May, boosting Twitter’s year-on-year growth momentum,” wrote Vertical analyst Phil Leggiere.

StocksTechnologyInvesting
