Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Throws Elon Musk Some Shade

Embattled Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report CEO Parag Agrawal threw some shade at Elon Musk in a series of tweets Friday.

Musk and Twitter’s board of directors reached agreement on a $44 billion takeover of the micro-blogging service last month.

The Tesla CEO undertook not to offer disparaging comments about Twitter while the acquisition is pending. But he’s offered some pointed criticisms in the days since the agreement was reached.

Earlier Friday, Musk said the deal was on hold pending an investigation of the number of fake and spam accounts on the service, suggesting he didn't believe the company's estimate of 5%.

Shakeup

Twitter announced two high-level executive departures Thursday. "and some have been asking why a 'lame-duck' CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway,” Agrawal wrote. “The short answer is very simple: While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter.”

He went on to add, “No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company’s future ownership, we’re here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you.”

Then came the shade: “So what can you expect from me going forward? I’m still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed,” he wrote. “You won’t see tweets from me on the ‘topic of the day’ or the loudest sound bite, but rather on the ongoing, continuous, and challenging work our teams are doing to improve the public conversation on Twitter.”

