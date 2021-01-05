Twitter Buys Podcast App Breaker to Help Build Twitter Spaces

Twitter did not disclose the financial terms of its deal for Breaker and its team, which comes about a week after Amazon purchased Wondery.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report is adding to the flurry of acquisitions of podcast companies after buying podcast app Breaker and its team, Breaker CEO Erik Berlin announced in a blog post on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Breaker will shut down its services for users on January 15. The company suggests users migrate their subscriptions to another podcast service.

"Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world. We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating," Berlin said.

Breaker co-founder and CTO said in a tweet that she is joining Twitter specifically to help build Twitter Spaces, the company's voice-based social networking product that recently went into beta testing.

Breaker is known for adding a social dimension to its podcast network by allowing users to comment on episodes and fostering engagement among listeners, according to TechCrunch.

Twitter shares were falling 1.39% to $53.77 per share in premarket trading Tuesday.

Twitter's move comes less than a week after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report bolstered its growing media arm by signing an agreement to add podcast producer Wondery to Amazon Music.

Wondery is the producer of top-rated podcasts such as "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars" and "The Shrink Next Door." Listeners will still be able to access those podcasts through a variety of platforms.

"Together with Wondery, we will continue to bring more customers to streaming as we expand selection and ensure we are a destination for our customers to find, discover, and listen to the creators and artists they enjoy," Amazon said in a statement.

The deal has not closed yet and Amazon says that nothing is changing for listeners today.

