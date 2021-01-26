Twitter Bars MyPillow Chief Mike Lindell Over Policy Violations

Twitter permanently suspended the account of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, due to what it said was repeated violations of the site's Civic Integrity Policy.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report has permanently suspended retailer MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell's account from its platform for what it said was spreading conspiracy theories about the presidential election held in November.

Lindell's account, which reportedly had close to 413,000 followers, was "permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told TheStreet in an emailed response.

The move follows an attack at the Capitol on January 6 by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Twitter banned Trump's account on Jan. 6 due to what it said was the risk of further incitement of violence.

Twitter had said then that "[in] the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," Twitter had earlier shared.

Retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report and Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report, among others, stopped selling MyPillow products after Lindell continued to support Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

Separately, on Tuesday, Twitter acquired newsletter startup Revue in a bid to build additional revenue streams through subscription products.

The San Francisco company said the service would bring subscription revenue to writers on the platform through paid newsletters.

Shares of Twitter rose 4% to $49.75 at last check.