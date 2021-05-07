Twitter is testing a tip-jar feature to enable users to financially support creators like journalists, experts and nonprofits. But the plan has critics.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report said on Friday it would launch a tip-jar that enables users of the social-media network to financially support creators, media reports say.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter,” the San Francisco platform's senior product manager, Esther Crawford, said.

Currently, only certain Twitter members can use the tip-jar feature, the BBC reports.

Twitter said these include “creators,” including journalists, experts and nonprofits.

“This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter… with money,” Crawford added.

The tip-jar function is currently available only for mobile versions of the Twitter app.

It adds a small icon a user's profile, which leads to a drop-down menu for payment providers such as PayPal, (PYPL) - Get Report Venmo and Square's (SQ) - Get Report Cash App.

The feature follows what many creators already do when sharing content on social media platforms, by following their content links with links to their payment apps.

However, Twitter’s feature has drawn some criticism, for its potential to expose members’ personal data, such as email addresses.

The feature has also been limited to the English-speaking version of the app on Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iOS and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Android, media reports say.

Twitter says the tip-jar feature remains in a testing phase for now, but that it has “more coming soon.”

At last check Twitter shares were trading 0.7% lower at $53.42.