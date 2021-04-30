Stock futures declined Friday following another record closing high for the S&P 500.

Dow Jones Futures Slide as Tech Rally Pauses on Amazon Earnings Blowout

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Twitter TWTR | Down 12.58%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report fell early Friday after the social media company warned that user growth could cool in the coming quarters.

2. Amazon AMZN | Up 2.12%

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares were rising in premarket trading Friday after the retail and tech giant reported record first-quarter results as demand remained strong for its e-commerce services and revenue continued to grow in its cloud-computing and advertising units.

3. Chevron CVX | Down 1.92%

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report shares traded lower ahead of the bell despite posting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue but reporting an overall decline in production linked to the global coronavirus pandemic and brutal winter storms in Texas.

4. MicroVision MVIS | Down 25.28%

Shares of MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report plunged in premarket trading after the so-called meme stock, heavily shorted by retail investors, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and a steep drop in sales.

5. Clorox CLX | Down 4%

Shares of Clorox (CLX) - Get Report dropped Friday in premarket trading after the company posted flat sales for its third quarter but lowered its earnings-per-share guidance.