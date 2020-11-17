TheStreet
Twitter Adds Disappearing Post Feature

Twitter Fleets posts will disappear within 24 hours of being posted, similar to Stories on Snapchat and Instagram.
Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report has jumped on the disappearing post train, unveiling a Snapchat-like feature that allows users to share posts that disappear within 24 hours. 

Twitter Fleets is designed to help users feel more comfortable participating on the platform in a "lower pressure way" Twitter said in its announcement. 

Fleets is different from regular Twitter posts that remain on the users feed until they are deleted. The new feature is available globally now after Twitter first tested it in places such as Brazil and India.

While rival social media company Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report innovated the disappearing post feature years ago with its Stories, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report then released its own version of the technology on its Instagram platform before also porting it over to its flagship website. 

Twitter shares were up 0.2% to $42.81 on Tuesday morning.

In separate news, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The two CEOs are expected to address their role in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, four years after social media was blamed for allowing disinformation campaigns to run rampant on their platforms, according to USA Today. 

Republicans are expected to continue their line of attack on social media companies, saying that they suppress conservative voices with accusations of hiding posts and clandestinely having users unfollow other conservatives. 

"Despite today's political charade, we have a historic opportunity for an ambitious and bipartisan agenda in the next Congress," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), a member of the committee, is expected to say in his opening statement. "You must do much more...You need to meet this moment and put your power and money on the right side of history." 

