September 20, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Snap, Twitter Show Importance of Reaching Teenagers
Publish date:

Twitter to Pay $810M to Settle Holder Suit Over User Engagement

Twitter will pay nearly $810 million to settle a holder lawsuit that charged the company misled investors.
Author:

Social-media titan Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report said it would pay $809.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from 2016 filed by shareholders.

The plaintiffs claimed that Twitter misled investors about its user engagement totals. Twitter and individuals named in the suit denied any wrongdoing.

 Twitter wasn’t immediately available to comment to Reuters.

“The company intends to use cash on hand to pay the settlement amount," probably in this quarter, Twitter said.

The San Francisco company expects to record a charge for the settlement in its third-quarter report. The settlement is subject to court approval.

Twitter shares recently traded at $59.97, down 4%, exceeding the Nasdaq Composite’s decline of 2.6% on a broadly down trading day in the stock market.

Shares of Twitter have eased 1% over the past three months.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi puts fair value for Twitter at $58. He was enthusiastic about Twitter’s second-quarter earnings report in July.

“Twitter reported excellent second-quarter results that exceeded our expectations,” he wrote.

“User growth combined with higher demand for brand advertising due to the current economic recovery, and the firm’s product enhancements and additional features which attracted more direct response advertisers, drove impressive top-line growth.

“We adjusted our projections higher as we believe such a mix of ad offerings will increase Twitter’s ad clients and their spending.”

Brand advertising now represents around 85% of Twitter’s total ad revenue, Mogharabi said. But “we remain confident that the firm can create a more balanced mix of brand and direct response ad revenue.”  

INVESTING

INVESTING

MARKETS

MARKETS

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

