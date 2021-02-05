TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Twist Bioscience Drops Most in 10 Months After JPMorgan Downgrade

Twist Biosciences was downgraded on valuation concerns at JPMorgan despite topping Wall Street consensus estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Twist Bioscience  (TWST) - Get Report dropped 20% Friday, marking the sharpest decline for the synthetic DNA maker in 10 months, after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral. 

The downgrade came after the company reported its quarterly results after the market close on Thursday. The stock has soared over 650% in the past 12 months and despite the company's earnings and revenue beat, analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded the stock. 

"We are hard pressed to handicap the 61.6x calendar 2022 sales valuation," Peterson said in an analyst note, according to Bloomberg. 

Twist shares were down 20.1% to $158.02 on Friday. JPMorgan placed a $100 price target on the stock, implying a 49% decline from its closing price on Thursday. 

Peterson noted that the stock was twice as expensive as synthetic biology peers Guardant Health  (GH) - Get Report and 10x Genomics  (TXG) - Get Report

Twist reported a net loss of 72 cents per share, a 28% improvement over the year ago quarter and ahead of Wall Street's expectations of a loss of 74 cents per share. 

Revenue for the period jumped by 64% to $28 million, which topped estimates of $25 million. 

The South San Francisco-based company expects fiscal 2021 sales between $110 million and $118 million while Wall Street estimates revenue of $116 million. 

Shares were down 5.5% in the past five session before Friday's drop, but this was the steepest the stock has fallen since March of 2020. 

Trading volume on Friday was heavy at about 2.6 million shares at last check, well ahead of the stock's three-month daily average of 736,000. 

Focus on Ongoing Litigation at Plantronics, Not Just Its Earnings
INVESTING

Plantronics, Activision, Penn National: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs as Weak Jobs Report Boosts Stimulus Bets

Ford Leads Autos Higher as Earnings Fuel Stock Gains
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Ford

Nikola Lead
INVESTING

Nikola, Qualcomm, Tesla: Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

15 Of The Best Super Bowl Ads From Last Night
INVESTING

Pizza Makers Could Get Big Slice of Super Bowl Pie

Oatly Oprah Jay Z Lead
INVESTING

Oatly, Vegan-Food Firm Backed by Jay-Z and Oprah, Mulls IPO

5 Things You Should Know About Refundable Tax Credits
Sponsored Story

5 Things You Should Know About Refundable Tax Credits

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Peloton? Let's Check the Charts