Twilio is surging on better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock after its monstrous rally.

Not many were expecting this from Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report, which is up 41% after better-than-expected earnings.

The stock has been languishing since summer as investors have been hesitant to pay a premium for the business. That all changed on Wednesday after the close of trading.

Analysts were expecting a loss for the quarter, so when Twilio earned 6 cents a share it was a pleasant beat by 17 cents. Revenue of almost $365 million beat expectations too. However, it was guidance that really sent shares higher.

For next quarter, management expects revenue between $365 million and $370 million, well above Wall Street expectations of $323.4 million. For earnings, management expects the company to lose 8 to 11 cents a share, narrower than the loss of 14 cents analysts were expecting.

Despite the pandemic, the quarter was enough to propel Twilio to new all-time highs. Now, analysts are ratcheting up their price targets in response.

Trading Twilio Stock

Daily chart of Twilio stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

The surge here is breathtaking — there’s no other way to put it. Shares traded below $70 in March and have now rallied almost 150%. Remember, we’re not talking about some low valuation stock either. Twilio commands a market cap of roughly $25 billion.

After such a move, what do investors do now?

I would love to see an eventual pullback in Twilio. Specifically, a dip down to former resistance at $150 that holds as support would be highly attractive. From the March low to Thursday’s high, the 78.6% retracement also comes into play at $150.75.

If the $150 level breaks, then $135 would be the next downside level to watch.

On the upside, Twilio stock is pretty overbought at this point. However, a move toward $182.50 may be in play. There it will find the 138.2% extension from the prior 52-week range.

Bears won’t like this, but above this mark puts the $200 area in play. Despite its psychological significance, there Twilio stock will find the 161.8% extension.

From here, let's give Twilio a couple of days to figure out its direction. I'm not giddy to short a stock that's hitting new highs, nor do I want to chase one that's up 40% in one day and 100% in one month.