TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Twilio to Invest $750 Million in Syniverse Technologies

Twilio will become a significant minority owner of Syniverse, the private-equity-owned messaging company.
Author:
Publish date:

Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Report was rising in premarket Monday as the cloud communications platform announced plans to invest as much as $750 million in Syniverse Technologies.

The investment comes ahead of a potential public listing for the private-equity-owned messaging company. While Twilio will become a significant minority owner of the company, Carlyle Group  (CG) - Get Report will remain its majority stake holder. 

"We have long been a Syniverse customer and are pleased to expand our relationship to provide reliable, scalable and rich two-way messaging for businesses and their customers," said Twilio Chief Product Officer Chee Chew. 

The deal values Syniverse at between $2 billion and $3 billion including debt, according to The Wall Street Journal, which also reported that there was no guarantee the company will pull off a listing, either through a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering.

Syniverse said it will benefit from Twilio's "breadth of experience" and be even better positioned to serve its customers through this partnership.

Syniverse and Twilio will enter into an agreement in which Syniverse will process, route and deliver application-to-person messages originating and/or terminating between Twilio's customers and network operators. 

"The partnership will provide Syniverse access to Twilio’s extensive enterprise and API services expertise, creating opportunities to continue to build on Syniverse’s highly innovative product portfolio that helps mobile network operators and enterprises make communications better for their customers," said Syniverse executive chairman James Attwood. 

Twilio shares were rising 1.8% in premarket trading Monday on the news. They closed Friday's session up more than 4%.

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Jumps as Analysts Raise Price Targets After Sales Beat

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 700 Points as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Boost Sentiment

Walmart and Microsoft Should Merge to Crush Amazon -- Jim Cramer Explains Why
INVESTING

Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Order for Express Delivery

Boingo CEO: Profitability Around The Corner, No Need to Raise Cash
INVESTING

Boingo Wireless Jumps on Pact to Be Bought by Digital Colony

Workhorse CEO: We Will Beat Elon Musk's Tesla to Market With Electric Trucks
INVESTING

Workhorse Falls as Revenue Trails Expectations

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Gain as United Airlines Places New 737 MAX Jet Order, Sees Improving Travel Demand

Target Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Target Once It Reports Earnings

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Aslan Pharma Jumps on Progress With Dermatitis Treatment