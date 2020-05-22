Twilio to Provide NYC Contact-Tracing Communications Platform

Twilio will provide a communications platform for New York City's effort to do coronavirus contact tracing.

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report shares on Friday rose after the cloud-communications company said it would power the communications for New York City’s Covid-19 contact tracing initiative.

Twilio’s platform provides cloud contact center and notification solutions for remote contact tracers to interview patients, notify contacts and send symptom survey reminders, it said in a statement.

The company will work with the city’s Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications.

Contact tracing means tracing the contacts of someone who contracted the coronavirus, so the contacts can know they’re at risk.

New York City recently said it planned to hire thousands of contact tracers to support its effort to control the pandemic.

“Twilio’s platform is well-suited to support the fundamental communication needs for contact tracing, including connecting securely with Covid-19 patients and known contacts, to help monitor the spread of the virus,” the company said.

“It can call, message or email Covid-19 patients, educate them on the virus, and identify their close contacts through self-reporting. The platform also provides messaging-based alerts … that prompt patients to fill out secure surveys on their symptoms.”

Earlier this month, analysts increased their share-price targets for Twilio following a strong first-quarter earnings report.

Twilio’s revenue soared 57% in the first quarter from a year earlier, and its active user base jumped 23%.

In addition, the company forecast revenue growth of 33% to 35% for this quarter.

Twilio shares recently traded at $205.94, up 6.2%. The stock has jumped 66% over the past three months, compared with a 12% decline for the S&P 500.